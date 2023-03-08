Branford's Legacy Theatre to Host DARKNESS TO LIGHT: A SHARING OF POEMS AND SONGS FROM UKRAINE

This Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 PM, Branford's Legacy Theatre will host Darkness to Light: A Sharing of Poems and Songs from Ukraine, a fundraiser performance to benefit Doctors United for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian poetry (read in translation) and songs are by Ukraine's leading poets. Unknown to most Americans, they are soul-stirring and uplifting. Some of the poems were written recently in direct response to the war. Some of the life-affirming folk poetry dates back centuries.

The event is approximately 75 minutes long and will feature local performers-non-Ukrainian and Ukrainian- including singers Kyle Picha and Gene Stenger, pianist Victor Markiw, and readers Anne Tarpey Flanders, Richard Flanders, Marika Kuzma, Lori Lowe, Mariah Sage, and Luke Williams. There will be introductory remarks from Doctors United for Ukraine and a talkback following the performance featuring Sheila Bonenberger, a local Ukrainian poet, and Adrian Bonenberger, a journalist who has worked extensively in Ukraine.

Doctors United for Ukraine is a non-profit incorporation of Yale medical professionals with Ukrainian roots. Its mission is to deliver precision aid to foster the health and well-being of Ukrainian people in the face of Russia's war and its consequences. DU4U is able to address specific needs because they are in direct contact with fellow doctors in Ukrainian hospitals. Their focus is in three vital areas: critical care, women's and infant health, and mental health. DU4U coordinates with and pays directly to companies and providers in Ukraine and just across the border in Poland. For more information on the organization, please visit dwighthall.org/doctors-united-ukraine/.

Donations will be collected at the event (cash, check, and card), but may also be made in advance by visiting dwighthall.org/doctors-united-ukraine/. Dwight Hall at Yale serves as a fiscal sponsor for this urgent campaign. Your gift is tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by law and your tax acknowledgment will come from Dwight Hall at Yale.

Though the event is free, reservations should be made through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org, to ensure seating for all attendees. Weekly Box Office hours can be found online. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks continue to be recommended, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized daily.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org.