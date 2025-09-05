Big Yellow Taxi: The Premier Joni Mitchell Tribute Band is Coming to Cheney Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to be transported on an intimate musical journey with Big Yellow Taxi, the premier Joni Mitchell tribute band at Cheney Hall. The performance will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Dive deep into the extraordinary world of Joni Mitchell's music, from her early folk roots to her masterful pop and jazz-infused compositions.

Big Yellow Taxi is an immersive exploration of Mitchell's musical intensity and genius. You'll hear all your favorites like "Big Yellow Taxi," "Both Sides Now," "A Case of You," and many more. Led by the expressive vocals of Teresa Lorenço and featuring the incredible talents of Joe Fitzpatrick (Drums), John Cabán (Guitar, Vocals), Rich Cahillane (Bass, Guitar, Dulcimer, Vocals), Candy Green (Vocals, Percussions), and Robert Sherwood (Piano, Keyboards, Bass, Vocals), this band goes beyond imitation to truly capture the spirit of Joni's most beloved and influential songs.