Award-Winning Theater Returns to the Big Screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Winter!

The Ridgefield Playhouse is back, bringing award-winning theater to the big screen. London's National Theatre in HD will return with three encore in HD screenings as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

With Broadway being closed since March, with no signs of opening much before Summer of 2021, The Playhouse will bring the thrill of world class theater to the community with these encore in HD screenings.

Reserve a your socially distanced seat now for these limited capacity performances - including Hansard on Saturday, January 23, Cyrano de Bergerac on Sunday, February 7 and War Horse on Friday, February 26 - captured live from the London stage! The winter screenings kick off with two-time Olivier Award winners, Lindsay Duncan (Birdman, About Time) and Alex Jennings (The Lady in the Van, The Queen), in Hansard - director Simon Goodwin's (Antony & Cleopatra) witty and devastating portrait of the governing class on Saturday, January 23 at 7:30pm.

It's a summer's morning in 1988. Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana. But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden, and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as gentle ribbing and the familiar rhythms of marital sparring quickly turns to blood-sport.

James McAvoy (X-Men, Atonement) returns in an inventive new adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac on Sunday, February 7 at 4pm. Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all - if only he could win the heart of his true love Roxane. There's just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of Cyrano - or can his mastery of language set Roxane's world alight? Filmed live on stage from London's West End, this classic play was brought to life with linguistic ingenuity to celebrate Cyrano's powerful and resonant resistance against overwhelming odds.

Michael Morpurgo's beloved novel War Horse comes to life on the big screen on Friday, February 26 at 7:30pm in an adaptation by Nick Stafford in association with the award-winning Handspring Puppet Company. At the outbreak of World War One, Albert's beloved horse, Joey, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home. Now seen by more than 8 million people around the world, this powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness. At its heart are astonishing life-size puppets by South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company, who bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life on stage. Don't miss this unforgettable night of theater.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($20, Members & Seniors $15, Students $10) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced, limited capacity seating. Concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater.