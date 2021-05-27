Ariana DeBose, Pilobolus and More to Perform at Spring Hill Arts Gathering This Summer

Spring Hill Arts Gathering, also known as the SHAG Festival, today revealed its line-up for its summer 2021 gathering. Slated for July 29 - August 1 and August 6 - 8, this celebration of community and the arts will take place at Spring Hill Vineyards (292 Bee Brook Rd, New Preston, CT). This first incarnation will bring together art and ideas, offering residents and friends a way to safely and spaciously gather over seven days and nights. Tickets start at $45 for day passes, with FREE tickets available for the Washington Town Party on Sunday, August 8, and will be available as of June 15 at www.springhillartsgathering.com through TodayTix.

"We're building on our experiences with the Five Senses Festival, which we produced with Pilobolus from 2018-2020," says Stephanie Ingrassia, founder, Spring Hill Arts Gathering. "SHAG is just as much about bringing the world to Washington as it is about bringing Washington to the world, because our community is filled with so many artists, writers, and thinkers. We're excited to celebrate creativity and togetherness in the place that our family has called home for close to thirty years."

Significant facility expansions at Spring Hills Vineyards will delight return visitors, including a modern barn which will serve as a performance site, a chef's kitchen, and additional restrooms. Anchoring the site is an historic silo featuring a magical art installation by Randy Polumbo, and an outdoor amphitheater hand-carved by artist Mark Mennin that provides a unique outdoor venue, and art installations including sculptures by Nicole Eisenman and activations by Lauren Booth.

SHAG FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Weekend 1: July 29 - August 1:

Thursday, July 29: An invitation-based launch party featuring performances by New York City-based Bossa Nova band A Lua, and violinist Robert McDuffie; seated dinner by open-fire Chef Negro Piattoni.

Friday, July 30: TodayTix Presents Ariana Debose, supported by The Doo Wop Project, and Graydon Carter interviewed by journalist Marcia De Sanctis.

Saturday, July 31: SHAG with Pride in the Hills, featuring: Sophie B. Hawkins, Alex Newell, Mila Jam, Shequida Hall, DJ Zeke Thomas, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon and more.

Sunday, August 1: Daytime programs in collaboration with the Art For Justice Fund. Evening performances by Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science & Etienne Charles and Creole Soul.

Weekend 2: August 6 - August 8:

Friday, August 6: Headlined by Pilobolus, with Connecticut Ballet, Music from the Sole, Brother(hood) Dance!, Imanigold, and more.

Saturday, August 7: KT Tunstall, Matthew Whitaker, Logan Ledger, Danielle Ponder, Brooklyn Raga Massive, Innov Gnawa, and more.

Sunday, August 8: FREE Washington Town Party, 12 - 10 PM, featuring family activities, food vendors, a makers market, readings, live music, a barn dance, and a celebration of Washington's heroes who went above and beyond in the past year.