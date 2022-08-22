Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway to Bring FEVER! THE PEGGY LEE CENTURY To The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

The 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world "Fever" through six decades of iconic songs.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Ann Hampton Callaway to Bring FEVER! THE PEGGY LEE CENTURY To The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

Ann Hampton Callaway will bring FEVER! THE Peggy Lee CENTURY to the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center Saturday, September 17, 2022 - 8:00 pm.

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee.

On the heels of Ann's Streisand Songbook symphonic triumph, this show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world "Fever" through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer songwriter her powerhouse nickname, "The female Frank Sinatra."

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "THE GOOD SHEPHERD", performing the standard "Come Rain or Come Shine" and recorded "Isn't It Romantic?" and "The Nearness of You" for Wayne Wong's "LAST HOLIDAY", starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical "THE MAN WHO SAVED PARIS" starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song "Pourquoi" in the soundtrack of "BLIND" starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theater World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking. For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Playhouse On Park's 14th Main Stage Season Kicks Off With LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILLPlayhouse On Park's 14th Main Stage Season Kicks Off With LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL
August 18, 2022

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL by Lanie Robertson will run at Playhouse on Park September 28 - October 16, 2022.
Ann Hampton Callaway Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook At The Ridgefield Playhouse, September 18Ann Hampton Callaway Performs The Linda Ronstadt Songbook At The Ridgefield Playhouse, September 18
August 18, 2022

Ann Hampton Callaway, leading champion of the great American Songbook and critically acclaimed Jazz Diva, returns to the cabaret stage with an exciting night of song and story in celebration of one of America's most loved legends, Linda Ronstadt.
Pine Street Players to Present THE LEGEND OF BLACK DUCK in September at Cheney HallPine Street Players to Present THE LEGEND OF BLACK DUCK in September at Cheney Hall
August 18, 2022

Pine Street Players will present THE LEGEND OF BLACK DUCK September 16th at 7:00 PM at Cheney Hall. Based on the short story, also written by celebrated local author Walt Scadden.
Summer Cabarets Announced at Ivoryton PlayhouseSummer Cabarets Announced at Ivoryton Playhouse
August 18, 2022

Music is in the air once again in Ivoryton as the Playhouse continues its Summer Cabaret Series on Monday, August 22nd at 7:30pm with BROADWAY AT THE IVORYTON PLAYHOUSE, a night of show-stopping songs from Broadway musicals that Ivoryton has produced over the years.
Madison Lyric Stage Presents Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Next MonthMadison Lyric Stage Presents Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Next Month
August 16, 2022

Madison Lyric Stage will present Edward Albee's dark comedy Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? inside their brand-new tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House, September 16-25.  Marc Deaton directs.