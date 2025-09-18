American Mural Project Reveals Lineup For Happy Hour Piano Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Mural Project, home of the world's largest indoor collaborative work of art, will provide a backdrop to a series of intimate musical evenings of keyboard artistry. AMP's popular Happy Hour Piano Series invites guests to lose their stress and decompress the last Friday of the month from 5pm to 7pm, with the music beginning at 5:30pm. AMP is located in a historic renovated mill building at 90 Whiting Street in Winsted, CT.

About the Happy Hour Piano Series

Who doesn't need to unwind after the grind? AMP's Happy Hour Piano Series eases you into the weekend with live piano music and libations in Connecticut's most singular art space. Each evening features a captivating pianist performing in a variety of styles including jazz, blues, pop, classical, and more. The Happy Hour Piano Series can be a relaxed hang with friends or an intimate evening out.

Whether you enjoy the performance from a comfy couch on the upper levels, in a seat close to the keyboard, or as a musical accompaniment while you explore the mural, you won't want to miss this opportunity to experience gorgeous music set against a spectacular work of art.

Happy Hour Piano Series Featured Artists

Michael Carabello - Friday, September 26

Pianist Michael Carabello has performed on some of the most prestigious stages, including The White House—where he performed for First Lady Michelle Obama, New York Jazz Piano Festival at Kalvierhaus, Jazz at Lincoln Center Live in Times Square, The Side Door Jazz Club, Smalls Jazz Club, and The Django in NYC, The Hartford Jazz Festival, NYC Winter Jazz Festival, and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Mary DiPaola - Friday, October 24

Pianist Mary DiPaola has performed at the Litchfield Jazz Festival and Hartford Jazz Festival. She is on faculty at the Hartt School at the University of Hartford and teaches music at Aiken Elementary School in West Hartford. Her recordings include Cat's Cradle and Seventh Sign.

Zoe Bates - Friday, November 28

Zoe Bates is a pianist and vocalist based in the Berkshires, known for her soulful interpretations of artists like Susan Tedeschi and Etta James. A Canton, CT native, she was the lead singer of the local band Temporary Sanity and is a college a cappella alum. Zoe brings rich vocal expression and a deep love of performing to every set. AMP is proud to showcase her as an emerging artist in this month's Happy Hour Piano Series.

Dan Ringuette's Winter Holidays Sing-a-Long - Friday, December 26

Pianist Dan Ringuette is a frequent Music Director and pit musician for the Warner Theater, the Goshen Players, and the Landmark Community Theater, bringing to life such plays as 9 to 5, All Is Calm, The SpongeBob Musical, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Dogfight. Dan has also arranged music for shows at the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. When he is not working in the theater, Dan teaches piano, voice, and woodwinds and is the keyboardist/cantor for St. Louis de Montfort parish in Litchfield, CT.