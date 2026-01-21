Ali Siddiq Brings The Custom Fit Tour To The Bushnell In May

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Bushnell has announced that comedian ALI SIDDIQ: The Custom Fit Tour will head to Hartford for one night only, Saturday, April 4, at 7:00 PM. ﻿Ali Siddiq returns to Hartford following his hit 2024-2025 In The Shadows Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 23 at 10 AM. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Comedian Ali Siddiq announced the launch of his brand new national tour ALI SIDDIQ: The Custom Fit Tour, with 26 markets in April, May, and June 2026. Fresh off his 2026 NAACP Image Award nomination for his standup special Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons, the only independently produced and released YouTube special ever to receive a major award nomination, Siddiq will perform brand new material in theaters across the country as well as his first arena show with a stop at The Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD in May. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM.

Ali Siddiq has built a dedicated, massive fanbase clamoring to attend his live shows and watch his masterful specials. He premiered his four-part stand-up series The Domino Effect 1-4 in 2022-2024, which has amassed over 47 million views. The storytelling saga cemented Ali's reputation as a master craftsman of narrative comedy. Each chapter became a cultural event, landing Ali among the top-viewed comedians on YouTube year after year.

Also during that time, Ali released the special Don't Judge A Book By Its Cover (2023), which has amassed 6 million views. In 2025 alone, he released three more hour-long standup specials, My Two Sons (12M+ views), Rugged (7M+ views), and Mondays (3M+ views). Deadline included Ali in their list of “Comics Who Won 2025,” and My Two Sons earned Siddiq a 2026 NAACP Nomination for “Outstanding Variety Series or Special." He will be releasing three more new one-hour specials in 2026 that have already been filmed. An emerging comedy mogul, Ali also Executive Produces and distributes specials for multiple other comedians, including Malik S. and Ryan Davis, with a second special from Marcus D. Wiley coming up on February 1.

Born and raised in Houston, TX, Ali developed his unmistakable voice in one of the most unlikely places — behind the walls of incarceration, where storytelling was survival, currency, and community. Comedy Central would later sent him back inside a Texas jail to film It's Bigger Than These Bars (4M+ views). Today, that same voice has made him one of the most watched, respected, and consistently viral comedians in the world.