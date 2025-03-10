ANNAPURNA, ART And More Set For Drama Works Theatre Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drama Works Theatre Company of Old Saybrook has a compelling new season planned for 2025. The company, which has presented thought provoking plays since 2020, will bring even more enriching entertainment to shoreline audiences.

Drama Works has been committed to fostering the talent of local theatre artists and actors, and this year is no different. The 2025 season will open with Sharr White's Annapurna, with performances running March 28th-April 6th.

Annapurna is a moving and comic play by critically-acclaimed playwright Sharr White. The play follows Emma and her husband Ulysses, who after 20 years apart, meet face to face in a trailer for a final reckoning. Annapurna is directed by Ed Wilhelms, and stars Deborah Mott and Brian Cunningham.

The season will continue with Art by Yasmina Reza, Mac Beth adapted by Erica Schmidt, The Father by Florian Zeller, and Assisted Living by Deirdre O'Connor. Auditions will be held throughout the year for local actors to join Drama Works' growing community of talent. There will be more announcements to come including special ticket offers and other events for patrons as the season progresses.

Drama Works Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, resident performing arts company dedicated to the production of inspiring and relevant theatre. At Drama Works, audiences find themselves transported to an intimate and comfortable performance space. The 48 seat, off-Broadway style theatre is a hidden gem amid Old Saybrook's thriving artistic community. The theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, CT. Tickets for Annapurna can be found online at dramaworkstheatre.org.

