AN AMERICAN IN PARIS TOUR Cancels Engagement at Waterbury's Palace Theater

The producers for the national tour of An American in Paris that was slated for an engagement at Waterbury's Palace Theater in April, have announced they are now canceling and not rescheduling, those tour dates left unfulfilled in the 19-20 theatre season, due to the Corona virus Pandemic.

Patrons who purchased tickets to this show will be receiving emails with more information on receiving a refund or how they may opt to donate the cost of their tickets to the not for profit theater.

The theater's Box Office, though currently not open to the public and operating on a limited schedule, will be processing refunds as quickly as possible. However due to the circumstances it may take a bit longer than usual, so patience is appreciated.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You