ACT of Connecticut Announces NICKEL MINES 'Community Talkback Series'

NICKEL MINES is a new musical centered around the 2006 Lancaster, PA Amish schoolhouse shooting in which a lone gunman shot ten girls (five fatally) before taking his own life. This breathtaking piece of theater explores multiple perspectives from that fateful morning, is a living memorial to the young girls who tragically lost their lives, and is a powerful exploration of community, perseverance, and hope.

NICKEL MINES serves as an interesting entry point to a conversation and because of the sensitive subject matter, ACT of CT has created three "Community Talkbacks". Following NICKEL MINES performances on Friday, January 21st (8pm) and Sunday, January 23rd (2pm), audiences will have the opportunity to learn about the process of bringing this new musical to life from director/choreographer/co-creator Andrew Palermo and ACT of CT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine, along with incredible panels of experts and leaders as they create community conversations and connections surrounding grief, forgiveness and compassion. Panelists will include Jeremy Stein and Sean Reeves of CT Against Gun Violence, Niro Feliciano L.C.S.W, Alexis Koukos of Jesse Lee Choose Love Movement, and Carol Mahlstedt, M.S.W. Psy.D of Compassionate Ridgefield.

ACT of CT is the first professional theater to premier this fascinating, elegant, and moving new musical. Due to COVID-19, NICKEL MINES (which was originally scheduled for March 19-29, 2020) was canceled just days before opening. The theatre is ecstatic to be able to bring back this important and powerful new musical as part of the 2021-2022 season.

NICKEL MINES is presented in association with Anita Donofrio. The show is conceived by Andrew Palermo, written by Andrew Palermo and Shannon Stoeke and features music and lyrics by Dan Dyer. The show is directed and choreographed by Andrew Palermo, with music supervision by Bryan Perri, music direction by Tom Cuffari, costume design by Sera Bourgeau, lighting design by Christopher Chamber and Sound Design by Emma Wilk.

The cast of NICKEL MINES includes Daxton Bloomquist, Lauren Celentano, Anna Cooper, Shea Coughlin, Mark Bradley Miller, Emma Lou DeLaney, Justine Rafael, Morgan Hollingsworth, Kelsey Jenison, Eleni Kutay, Milan Magana, Alex Nee, Eric Michael Parker, Josephine Rose Roberts, Hannah Joy Snyder, Claire Sorlie, Zoie Tannous, Jayme Wappel.

NICKEL MINES will run from Thursday, January 20, 2022 through Sunday, January 30, 2022, with a special opening night performance and pre-show reception by TerraSole Ristorante on Saturday, January 22 at 8pm. Performances are: Thursday, January 20 at 7pm (preview performance), Friday, January 21 at 8pm* (preview performance), Saturday, January 22 at 8pm (opening night), Sunday, January 23 at 2pm* and 7pm, Thursday, January 27 at 7pm, Friday, January 28 at 8pm, Saturday, January 29 at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday, January 30 at 2pm. (*denotes talkback performance).

To purchase tickets for NICKEL MINES, please visit actofct.org or call the box office at (475) 215-5497. Senior / Student and Group pricing is available.

