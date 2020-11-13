ACT of CT Announces Extension of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

The theater will be extending livestream performances for an additional weekend of shows (through November 22nd).

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced an extension for their production of The Last Five Years, currently in its third week of a successful "in-person" and livestream run of the show. The theater will be extending livestream performances for an additional weekend of shows (through November 22nd).

Like most other not-for-profit regional theatres, ACT of CT closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ACT of CT's leadership has worked closely and tirelessly with all agencies responsible for reopening in order to implement a comprehensive safety/health/return plan and as a result, was among the first Actors' Equity Association theaters to be given permission to produce an indoor musical. On October 28, ACT of CT reopened with the celebrated and intimate musical, The Last Five Years. After being granted special permission to also livestream this production, ACT of CT's patrons have had the option to either attend this production in-person or from the comfort of their own home.

"I am so proud of the work that we have been able to accomplish here at ACT of CT during this challenging time. The feedback from our live 'in-person' audiences has consistently been that they feel extraordinarily safe while watching the production at the theater, and our livestream audiences are continuously blown away by the quality of our livestream broadcast each and every night," says Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine

The show is being livestreamed each performance so that "at-home" audiences are watching the show in real-time. For the extension weekend, the show will be performed solely for the livestream audiences.

The Last Five Years is a modern 90-minute musical that has enraptured audiences around the world with its spellbinding and emotional score. This musical ingeniously chronicles the five-year relationship between two New Yorkers: Cathy, a struggling actress, played by Katie Diamond (Jersey Boys, The Pirate Queen), and Jamie, a budding novelist, played by Daniel C. Levine (Les Miz, The Rocky Horror Show, Jesus Christ Superstar). The Last Five Years is told through an unconventional structure in which Cathy tells her story in reverse-chronological order (beginning the show at the end of their marriage), while Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple has met for the first time). With book, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas, 13), the musical was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan. The Last Five Years is music directed and conducted by ACT of CT's Resident Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri (Jagged Little Pill, Wicked and the upcoming Almost Famous). TIME Magazine named The Last Five Years one of the ten best shows of 2001.

The Last Five Years will be performed at ACT of CT through November 15th for both in-person and livestream audiences, with newly added livestream-only performances from November 19th-22nd. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit actofct.org.

ACT of CT is offering a limited number of complimentary and $20 artist tickets for all livestream performances. Please call the box office for more information and availability (475-215-5497).

