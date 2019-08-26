ACT Of Connecticut Announces Cast For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the cast for its upcoming production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Directed by Jason A. Sparks, this global phenomenon lands in Ridgefield on October 3rd with performances through November 3rd.

This incredibly talented cast has collectively appeared in over a dozen Broadway shows and includes

Laura Woyasz as Audrey (Broadway: WICKED, ACT of CT's WORKING)

Robb Sapp as Seymour (Broadway: THE LION KING, WICKED, SHREK)

William Thomas Evans (Broadway: CAMELOT, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, A TALE OF TWO CITIES)

Daniel C. Levine (Broadway/Broadway National Tours: MAMMA MIA!, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, CHICAGO, LES MISERABLES, TOMMY)

Also starring (as the urchins) are Kadrea Dawkins, Rachelle Legrand and Ashley Alexandra Seldon with Jaclyn Mercer, Ian Shain and puppeteer Thomas Bergamo.

Director Jason A. Sparks, whose credits include Broadway's HELLO DOLLY!, SHE LOVES ME, and AFTER MIDNIGHT, promises "an exciting production full of comedy, satire and camp." LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will be Music Directed by P. Jason Yarcho (Broadway/Broadway National Tours: WICKED, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, SHUFFLE ALONG, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, BRIGHT STAR, FALSETTOS).

Fans of ACT of Connecticut will be thrilled to see Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine reprise the role he played on Broadway: the sadistic and leather-clad dentist, Orin Scrivello. Of the role, Levine said, "It was such a thrill playing Orin (The Dentist) nearly 15 years ago and I can't wait to revisit this insane and iconic character! If ever I were to perform in an ACT show, this is the one! I'm excited for our audiences to see what we have in store for them!"

With book and lyrics by Academy Award Winner Howard Ashman and music by TONY and Academy Award Winner (and one of ACT's Artistic Advisors) Alan Menken, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has amassed numerous awards since its musical debut over thirty years ago, including the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, and Outer Critics Circle Award. Based on the 1960 film, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS follows amateur botanist Seymour, his love interest Audrey and her sadistic dentist boyfriend Orin, all while Audrey II (the man-eating plant) threatens to destroy the world.

Performances of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS run October 3rd through November 3rd with previews October 3rd and 4th. The show times are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Purchase tickets HERE. For more information about ACT of CT, ticket and annual subscription sales, fall education programs, sponsor/donor opportunities, and other theatre-related news and announcements, visit www.actofct.org





