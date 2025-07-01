A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Returns for Outdoor Summer Run at The Contemporary Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield, RI will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream as part of its annual Shakespeare on the Saugatucket series, running Sundays and Wednesdays from July 6 through August 3, with additional performances August 1 & 2. The production celebrates the company’s 20th Anniversary Season, offering a magical midsummer escape for all ages.

First staged at CTC in 2018, A Midsummer Night’s Dream remains one of Shakespeare’s most beloved and accessible comedies. This revival returns audiences to a world of mischief and enchantment, where four lovestruck Athenians stumble into a magical forest and are caught in the antics of fairies, mistaken identities, and theatrical misadventures.

“This is a show about magic—the magic of nature in a beautiful garden right on the river; the magic of love in defiance of law or custom; the magic of making art through joy and commitment which can fill your heart with laughter,” said Executive Director Stephen Fox. “You’re gonna laugh! Isn’t that something we all need right now?”

Audiences will enjoy the performance on the company’s scenic riverfront patio, surrounded by lush gardens and the gentle flow of the Saugatucket River. If inclement weather arises, performances move indoors to ensure the show goes on.

“The patio is always a magical place to watch a show, but it adds to the ambiance of this show in particular,” said General Manager Maggie Cady. “You really can believe that some of these flowers have fairies living in them.”

A full bar is available before the show and during intermission. Seating is provided—no need to bring your own chairs.

Tickets and more information are available at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling 401-218-0282.

