A MEMORY OF TRUTH? Comes to Madison Lyric Stage in May

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present the world premiere of A Memory of Truth? an original play with music for four performances May 9-11 at the MLS theater tent on the ground of Madison’s Deacon John Grave House.

This compelling new work by Marc Deaton is an evocative exploration of memory, truth and the complex ties of family. Set against the backdrop of the American Southwest, the play spans the 1950s to the 1990s, tracing the lives of three women—Delilah and her daughters, Dinah and Eve—through the lens of Thaddius, Dinah’s son. The narrative unfolds through a series of scenes that reveal deeply held secrets, betrayals and unspoken loyalties, offering an emotionally raw and thought-provoking experience.

“This play is extremely personal to me as it is inspired by my own life and family growing up,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. I hope audiences will join us for this extraordinary theatrical event that challenges perceptions, evokes deep emotions, and contemplates the nature of truth itself.”

A Memory of Truth? is more than just a play—it is a theatrical and musical journey, incorporating traditional hymns, Gregorian chant, and inspirations from Mozart and Fauré, all composed and arranged by Nathaniel Baker. The fusion of drama and music intensifies the themes of human cruelty and survival, making for an unforgettable performance that is both harrowing and humorous, deeply poignant and profoundly resonant.

The play features a cast of eight representing four characters in two generations, with Susan Kulp and Allison Waggener as Dinah, Catherine Cavender and Allison Lindsay as Eve, and Debi Freund and Mary McCue as Delilah. Logan Clingan and Marc Deaton share the role of Thaddius. The performance will also feature a four-piece orchestra, conducted by Nathaniel Baker.

A Memory of Truth? will be presented in cooperation with Madison Youth and Family Services (MYFS), with onsite fundraising opportunities for MYFS’s ‘Back to School’ program, which provides critical support in the form of supplies and gift cards to local students from families experiencing financial hardship.

