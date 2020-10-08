A Day Of The Dead Show is Coming To Hartford Fringe Festival

The audience will be able to stream the show from the comfort of their homes from October 9th to November 9th for only $10.

" A modern twist to an ancient tradition"

A Night with the Dead originally premiered in October 2017 at the Kraine theater in NYC, the recording of the 2019 staging of the show will be a part of the Hartford Fringe Festival's Digital Home Edition.

This original play is a fantasy-comedy story that follows Catrina, a Mexican girl who, in the aftermath of her grandmother's death, will go on a journey to question tradition and discover what happens after we die, facing death itself.

"You don't talk about death, you don't mess with it, and you certainly don't question tradition".

In a world where death is considered taboo, Catrina, will defy society's rules to find out where our loved ones go when they die. A Night with the Dead is a story about the origins of the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos and how one girl's drive can change the course of the underworld.

The performance is English with Mexican folk songs (in Spanish) and dances inspired in the Mexican traditional folklore.

"One good thing about this new reality is that it will allow us to share our work, and our traditions, with audiences all over the country... and the world" Something from Abroad, producers of the show.

The cast will include: Fernanda Hidalgo, Joe Laureiro, Chayan Dean Tavakoly, Paloma de Vega (who is also the choreographer), Charles Engelsgjerd, Silvana Gonzalez, Lorena Del Pino, Emilio Guzman and Diara I. Díaz Reyes. Written and directed by Martha Preve Ayora.

Something from Abroad produces material from a variety of cultural backgrounds to give stories from abroad a voice in today's America. We are a theater company started by a couple of "broads" from abroad. We are proud to promote art created by women. Our mission is to provide an opportunity for actors from all over the world to perform on a stage in New York. We tell the stories of our people and our struggles as immigrants. We embrace the differences that an international ensemble brings to the table, and we make this diversity our strength.

A Night with the Dead

By Something from Abroad

Hartford Fringe Festival (Virtual Edition)

Running from October 9th to November 9th

$10 dls tickets

www.somethingfromabroad.com

To book tickets, visit hartfordfringefestival.org

watch the trailer:

