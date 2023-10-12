2ND ACT SERIES: KERRI-LEE MAYLAND Comes to the Palace Theater This Month

The event is on Tuesday, October 24th at 7:00 pm.

October 12, 2023

You may know Kerri-Lee Mayland from her tenure as an Emmy Award-winning news anchor NBC CT. On Tuesday, October 24th at 7:00 pm, join the Palace Theater for a conversation with Mayland to discover how she took a chance and designed her dream life. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

Mayland knew something wasn't right. Her health was declining due to chronic Lyme Disease, and at the same time, came the unthinkable — a global pandemic that could be deadly for the immunocompromised. The only way she could continue her daily anchoring duties was to rely on medication, which would effectively leave her without an immune system — not an option. During her temporary hiatus from the news desk, she recognized this as an opportunity to try something new and created the Kerri-Lee Mayland Company, an interior design company. Now Mayland continues as a freelance contributor on NBC Connecticut, but as a designer she also hosts Seasons Celebrates with Kerri-Lee Mayland and runs her company. Her philosophy is that design should be available to everyone no matter their budget. When asked what her design style is by clients her answer is always — “Yours.”

Mayland will share how she finally realized a long-held dream that had quietly been simmering in her soul. She will inspire the audience to give their own dreams a chance too. It's never too late to try.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or Click Here.




