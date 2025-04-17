YOU'RE MY BOY to be Presented at Abbey Theater Of Dublin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present You're My Boy by retired Ohio Supreme Court Judge, playwright, and novelist Herb Brown. Performances take place at 7 p.m. June 6, 7, 12, 13, & 14 and 2 p.m. June 8, 14, & 15.

Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon; two men who dominated world events in the last half of the 20th Century. Nixon was a young, fiercely ambitious politician with an eye on moving up to the presidency. Eisenhower was busy keeping America out of war and coping with the red-baiting hysteria fanned by Senator Joseph McCarthy. As the Eisenhower-Nixon relationship unfolds, watch Eisenhower's vanity and Nixon's neediness for his approval as it ultimately leads to Watergate.

"We are deeply honored to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Herb Brown's first play, You're My Boy," says the Abbey Theater of Dublin Supervisor Joe Bishara. "By examining the intimate lives behind positions of power, the play presents how one's personal goals can lead to national consequences."

The cast for You're My Boy is as follows: Scott Douglas Wilson (Richard M. Nixon); Samantha Woodill (Pat Nixon); Phil Cunningham (Murray Chotiner); Todd Covert (Dwight D. Eisenhower); Jacob Erney (Thomas E. Dewey); Brad Barbin (Sherman Adams)

