WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris in October

WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor, will be appearing for one night only at the Palace Theatre on October 16 at 7:30 pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of the Book Loft.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. One of his new books, The Best of Me (Little Brown/ Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in The New York Times: "You must read "The Best of Me." It will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest parts of life. More than ever - we're allowed to laugh."

If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!

Tickets, which are $55-$65, go on sale May 19 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here, www.capa.com, or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.




Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good.

The CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in America, has announced the schedule for its 54th series of classic films and cult favorites. The 2023 series will run June 15-July 16 at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and feature 19 films over five weeks.

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA announced that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney's Frozen went on sale to the public on Thursday, May 4 at 10 am.

A landmark in American drama, Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town tells the story of a small town, Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, in order to tell us the story of every town, the whole world over. Narrated by the "Stage Manager", we follow the Gibbs and Webb families, residents of Grover's Corners, through twelve years of life changes -- from the mundane in Act I, "Daily Life," to the romantic in Act II, "Love and Marriage," to the devastating in Act III, "Death and Eternity." Through the young lovers Emily and George, their strong and loving parents, and the many other Grover's Corners' locals, Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human. "Oh, earth," Emily Webb exclaims towards the play's end, "you're too wonderful for anyone to realize you." With humor, wit, and exceptionally powerful storytelling, Our Town offers a unique opportunity for audience members to make precisely that realization.


