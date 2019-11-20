WICKED at the Ohio Theatre Goes On Sale December 1

WICKED, Columbus' most popular musical, will return to the Ohio Theatre April 22-May 17. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale at 10am on Sunday, December 1.

Performances for the four-week engagement are as follows:

Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 pm

Thursday, April 23, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Friday, April 24, 8 pm

Saturday, April 25, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, April 26, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tuesday, April 28, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 pm

Thursday, April 30, 7:30 pm

Friday, May 1, 8 pm

Saturday, May 2, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, May 3, 1 pm & 6:30pm

Tuesday, May 5, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, May 6, 7:30 pm

Thursday, May 7, 7:30 pm

Friday, May 8, 8 pm

Saturday, May 9, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, May 10, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tuesday, May 12, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, May 13, 7:30 pm

Thursday, May 14, 7:30 pm

Friday, May 15, 8 pm

Saturday, May 16, 2 pm & 8pm

Sunday, May 17, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tickets start at $42.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. Prices subject to change.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good" and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular," and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Having recently celebrated its 16th anniversary on Broadway, WICKED is the winner of more than 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. WICKED has been performed in more than 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (US, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages-Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. WICKED has amassed nearly $5 billion in global sales and has been seen by more than 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.





