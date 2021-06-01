WICKED, HAMILTON & More Announced for 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus Season

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway in Columbus today announced the return of Columbus' most popular musical, WICKED, as an add-on to the 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season. The Broadway sensation will play a three-week run at the Ohio Theatre May 18-June 5, 2022. Subscribers to the 2021-22 season are eligible to purchase tickets to WICKED starting today. Single tickets for the general public will go on sale a few weeks prior to the production's arrival in Columbus.

In addition, due to tour routing and schedule changes, the dates of the Columbus engagement of HAMILTON have been moved to October 4-23, 2022. The production remains firm on the 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season, but will now serve as the grand finale rather than the season opener. Current subscribers will be automatically moved to the rescheduled date(s) and contacted directly by Broadway in Columbus by email with further information.

The 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season subscription includes:

HADESTOWN

November 16-21, 2021

Ohio Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

December 14-19, 2021

Palace Theatre

CATS

January 11-16, 2022

Ohio Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

February 8-13, 2022

Ohio Theatre

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

March 29-April 3, 2022

Ohio Theatre

HAMILTON

October 4-23, 2022

Ohio Theatre

2021-22 Broadway in Columbus optional season add-ons:

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

March 11-12, 2022

Palace Theatre

WICKED

May 18-June 5, 2022

Ohio Theatre

Subscriptions are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com or by phone at (800) 294-1892 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm). Beginning today, subscribers may also purchase tickets to the 2021-22 season add-ons, BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical and WICKED.