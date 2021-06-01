WICKED, HAMILTON & More Announced for 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus Season
The 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season subscription includes: HADESTOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, CATS, COME FROM AWAY and more.
The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts and Broadway in Columbus today announced the return of Columbus' most popular musical, WICKED, as an add-on to the 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season. The Broadway sensation will play a three-week run at the Ohio Theatre May 18-June 5, 2022. Subscribers to the 2021-22 season are eligible to purchase tickets to WICKED starting today. Single tickets for the general public will go on sale a few weeks prior to the production's arrival in Columbus.
In addition, due to tour routing and schedule changes, the dates of the Columbus engagement of HAMILTON have been moved to October 4-23, 2022. The production remains firm on the 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season, but will now serve as the grand finale rather than the season opener. Current subscribers will be automatically moved to the rescheduled date(s) and contacted directly by Broadway in Columbus by email with further information.
The 2021-22 PNC Broadway in Columbus season subscription includes:
HADESTOWN
November 16-21, 2021
Ohio Theatre
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
December 14-19, 2021
Palace Theatre
CATS
January 11-16, 2022
Ohio Theatre
COME FROM AWAY
February 8-13, 2022
Ohio Theatre
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
March 29-April 3, 2022
Ohio Theatre
HAMILTON
October 4-23, 2022
Ohio Theatre
2021-22 Broadway in Columbus optional season add-ons:
BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL
March 11-12, 2022
Palace Theatre
WICKED
May 18-June 5, 2022
Ohio Theatre
Subscriptions are currently on sale and can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com or by phone at (800) 294-1892 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm). Beginning today, subscribers may also purchase tickets to the 2021-22 season add-ons, BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical and WICKED.