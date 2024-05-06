WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is Coming to Palace Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CAPA will welcome the current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” for a night of improvised comedy and song on the Palace Theatre stage on Friday, October 18.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? features cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray in a 90-minute show all based on audience suggestions, showcasing some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones.

Tickets start at $56.50 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 starting at 10 am Friday, May 3.

This particular style of improvisational comedy is rife with countless gags, one-liners, hilarious games and even songs so good you will hardly believe they were made up on the spot. The teamwork and trust that it takes to perform a show with no script is apparent, but when the best of the best do it, they do it effortlessly. Watch them build entire scenes, characters, and storylines right before your eyes as they take you on a white-knuckle ride through endless chuckles.

Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

The live show features musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages welcome.

Ryan Stiles' television credits include roles on “The Drew Carey Show” and “Two and a Half Men,” while Greg Proops has lent his vocal talents to animated characters in Star Wars: Episode 1, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Brother Bear. However, both got their start as comedians and are excited to return to their funny-bone-tickling roots.

Jeff B. Davis is also a highly experienced improv comedian and starred in the cult classic cartoon series, “Harmonquest.” He has also starred in “Drew Carey's Green Screen Show” and “Improv-a-Ganza,” while gaining fame for his spot-on impressions of Christoper Walken, Keanu Reeves, and Jeff Goldblum.

Joel Murray is the youngest of the nine Murray brothers, including Bill Murray, but has become a star in his own right. Though he has over 250 sitcom appearances, he is best known for his recurring roles like Freddy Rumsen on “Mad Men” and Eddie Jackson on “Shameless.” He has also appeared in One Crazy Summer, The Artist, Scrooged, and Bobcat Goldthwait's God Bless America.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Whose Live Anyway?

Friday, October 18

Palace Theatre

$56.50-$66.50

