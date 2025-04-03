WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE Brings Live Podcast Experience To The Southern Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to Night Vale, the most-downloaded fiction podcast in the world, will bring its all-new live tour, Murder Night in Blood Forest, to the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) at 8 pm Thursday, July 17. The live show will bring a brand-new story audiences won't be able to hear on the podcast.

Night Vale's live shows bring the audience into the story in surprising and thrilling ways. Over the years, these live shows have become the heart of the Night Vale experience. They are unique theatrical evenings that take audiences to this weird little town in a way they can't get from listening to the podcast at home.

Tickets, which start at $29, may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Beloved former teen militia member Tamika Flynn is joining a few hundred of her friends for the annual Murder Night in Blood Forest, a celebration of crows, ravens, and all corvids. But a masked killer is hunting these carefree partiers one by one. Who would ruin Murder Night with murder? Can Cecil and Tamika solve the mystery before the murderer has gotten them all?

Welcome to Night Vale's Brand-new touring live show, Murder Night in Blood Forest, features Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, surprise guests playing fan favorite characters, a special musical guest as “The Weather,” and live music by Disparition. Both fans of the show and newcomers will be able to enjoy this stand-alone performance.

Named one of the "10 essential fiction podcasts that shaped the genre" by Vulture, Welcome to Night Vale was created by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor in 2012. Welcome to Night Vale releases twice a month in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events.

