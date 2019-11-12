Tickets Go On Sale Friday For PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE At The Ohio Theatre

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, an action-packed, music-filled production, presented by Pedigree. The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series "PAW Patrol," produced by Spin Master Entertainment, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure during the hit live stage show. Tickets for all five performances go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 22.

CAPA presents PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday, April 3, at 6 pm; Saturday, April 4, at 10 am and 2 pm; and Sunday, April 5, at 10 am and 2 pm. Tickets are $22.50-$133.50 (VIP) and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

A limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) packages are available and include premium show seating, a commemorative lanyard, and an after-show meet and greet with PAW Patrol Live! walk-around characters.

In PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving, and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure provides families with the opportunity to make lifelong memories and is a great introduction to live theater for kids. To help accommodate young children, the Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.





