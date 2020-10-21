The McCoy Center Will Present a Halloween Screening Of GHOSTBUSTERS

The audience will be limited to 15% of capacity and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols.

On Saturday, October 31, the McCoy Center will host a special community Halloween celebration screening of Ghostbusters, utilizing the Mershad Digital Experience, a state-of-the-art, digital projection and sound system that delivers superior brightness and color rendering, digital surround sound, and a full-immersion experience. Per the Governor's order, the audience will be limited to 15% of capacity and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings.

This event is made possible through the generous support of Savko, Scioto Ready Mix, AEP Foundation, L Brands, KDC, and Messer Construction Co. with additional support provided by The City of New Albany, The Columbus Foundation, The New Albany Foundation, and Plain Township.

Ghostbusters (1984) is Rated PG and stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver.

When The Big Apple is under attack from ghouls and goblins, "Who ya' gonna call? Ghostbusters!" Four fumbling college scientists form their own ghostly exterminator service and must prevent the end of the world.

The McCoy Center (100 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany) will screen Ghostbusters on Saturday, October 31, at 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be pre-purchased through the McCoy web site at www.mccoycenter.org. For entrance at the theatre, patrons should show ushers a ticket code on their mobile device or print out a pdf of their tickets to present at the door.

Tickets are limited to a maximum of 118.

