The Lincoln Theatre Launches the LINCOLN LIVING ROOM Free Facebook Concert Series

In response to the impact COVID-19 has taken on local performing artists, the Lincoln Theatre Association will launch the Lincoln Living Room Concert Series. For three consecutive Fridays beginning September 11, this free video series will livestream 30-minute sets from select graduates of the Lincoln's Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program for emerging artists. The concerts will air on the Lincoln Theatre Facebook page at 7pm each Friday, offering viewers the chance to experience the wealth of local artists honing their craft at the Lincoln.

Designed to provide performers the opportunity to earn an income while venues are closed, the Lincoln Theatre Association will pay each performer a fee, and during each concert, also provide links for viewers to "tip" artists directly.

The Lincoln Living Room Concert Series schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 11, 7 pm - Barbara Fant

Award-winning poet/performer Barbara Fant will share original poetry that discusses her personal testimony on navigating and processing grief, purpose, and healing. World-touring singer/songwriter Renee Dion recorded, directed, and produced the background film, providing her original music as a backdrop for the performance.

Friday, September 18, 7 pm - K. Daniel

Accompanied by Donovan Mitchell on keys, Columbus-based singer/songwriter, dancer, and musical theatre actor K. Daniel will perform a mix of R&B and soulful house selections, singing familiar covers and snippets of original material.

Friday, September 25, 7 pm - Tripp Fontane

Spoken word and rap artist Tripp Fontane will perform his own original work that covers an array of subjects within the Black experience. Be it politics or partying, no stone will go unturned.

About the Lincoln's Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program

Through support from the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC), the Lincoln Theatre Association began the Expand Your Horizon Incubation Program in 2014 as part of the Lincoln's core mission to assist emerging artists. The free, 10-month course gives participants the tools to become business savvy in their artistic endeavors and empower them to make smart choices in pursuing a career in the performing and visual arts.

