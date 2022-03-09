The Drexel Theatre Celebrates The Martial Arts Film Genre With MARTIAL ARTS MARCH

In celebration of the martial arts film genre, the Drexel Theatre will host Martial Arts March, a Thursday-night series screening a selection of popular martial arts films. The genre, which saw its peak from 1971 until the mid-1990s, is known for storytelling and character development through hand-to-hand combat and other types of action, such as stunt work and chases. Martial Arts March will run March 10-31 on Thursdays only.

Tickets to all films are $8 and can be purchased in-person at the Drexel (2254 E. Main St.) or online at www.drexel.net.

Police Story (1985)

Thursday, March 10, 7 pm

Rated PG-13

Jackie Chan, Maggie Cheung, Brigitte Lin

An honest Hong Kong cop protecting a Triad boss's girlfriend-turned-informer finds himself framed for the murder of a dirty cop and goes on the run.

Bloodsport (1988)

Thursday, March 17, 7 pm

Rated R

Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb, Leah Ayres

US soldier Frank Dux (Van Damme) has come to Hong Kong to be accepted into the Kumite, a highly secret and extremely violent martial arts competition. While trying to gain access to the underground world of clandestine fighters, he must evade military officers who consider him AWOL.

Lady Snowblood (1973)

Thursday, March 24, 7 pm

Not Rated

Meiko Kaji, Toshio Kurosawa, Masaaki Daimon

A young woman is trained from birth to be a deadly instrument of revenge against the swindlers who destroyed her family.

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Thursday, March 31, 7 pm

Rated R

Bruce Lee, John Saxon, Jim Kelly

Bruce Lee plays a martial arts expert determined to help capture the narcotics dealer whose gang is responsible for the death of his sister. He enters a kung fu competition in an attempt to fight his way to the dealer's headquarters with the help of some friends.