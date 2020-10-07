The Dawes Arboretum Hosts WIND SCULPTURES BY LYMAN WITAKER

Witaker's designs include the Double Spinner, the Desert Flame and the Double Dancer, among others,

The Dawes Arboretum in Licking Township, Ohio, is hosting an art exhibit entitled "Wind Sculptures by Lyman Whitaker."

Many of the metal sculptures are inspired by nature, so their installation in such a stunning natural setting is fitting. Each of the 60 kinetic sculptures has been strategically placed along a popular trail to accentuate the relationship between art and environment and to highlight some of the more subtle locations.

The carefully balanced designs of the sculptures are set into motion by the slightest breezes, the resulting effect of which has been called "healthy, inspiring and soothing."

Artist Lyman Whitaker has been creating these mesmerizing works of motion for over 33 years. His designs include the Double Spinner, the Desert Flame and the Double Dancer, among others, and are appreciated by art collectors all over the world.

"This exhibit is the perfect way for visitors to get outside in a beautiful setting with plenty of room for social distancing and enjoy some truly amazing art," said Luke Messinger, The Dawes Arboretum executive director. "We are happy to see so many people discovering or rediscovering The Arboretum. Nature enthusiasts, amateur photographers, as well as butterfly and birdwatchers, will all find plenty to appreciate here."

The exhibit is included as part of the general admission ticket price. Non-member visitors are required to buy tickets in advance to support social distancing. Tickets can be reserved at dawesarb.org where guests also choose their day and time to visit.

This installation will remain at The Dawes Arboretum until Dec. 15, giving guests the opportunity to see the artwork amidst a magnificent natural backdrop that will change with each season.

The exhibit is funded in part by a grant from the Licking County Foundation.

The Dawes Arboretum is a nearly 2,000-acre tree museum featuring an extraordinary collection of trees, beautiful gardens and distinctive natural areas dedicated to enriching lives through the conservation of trees and nature.

