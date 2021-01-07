The Columbus Symphony To Present The 2021 RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL

The Columbus Symphony will present the 2021 Russian Winter Festival with two weekends of live performances at the Ohio Theatre conducted by CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and performed by a full, socially distanced orchestra. These performances will also be recorded and published on the Columbus Symphony web site for free public viewing approximately two weeks following each concert.

Those currently holding a CSO Russian Winter Festival ticket, either through subscription or a single ticket, will be sent a special code via email inviting them to reserve their seats.

Tickets are $39 and can be purchased online at www.columbussymphony.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Per the Governor's order, capacities will be limited to 300 per concert and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings. Seats will be pre-assigned, and patrons' regular seats may not be available.

The recordings will be made available on the CSO web site approximately two weeks following each concert and can be viewed free of charge.

The live performances and recording release dates are as follows:

Russian Winter Festival I

Friday & Saturday, January 15 & 16, 7:30pm daily

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Program:

Mozart: Symphony No. 40

Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (Mozartiana)

CSO web site release: Friday, January 29, 7:30pm

Russian Winter Festival II

Friday & Saturday, January 22 & 23, 7:30pm daily

Ohio Theatre

Rossen Milanov, conductor

Caroline Hong, piano

Program:

Shostakovich: Chamber Symphony for Strings and Winds

Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3

CSO web site release: Friday, February 5, 7:30pm

Columbus Symphony Live Audience Safety Protocols