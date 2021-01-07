The Columbus Symphony To Present The 2021 RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL
These performances will also be recorded and published on the Columbus Symphony website.
The Columbus Symphony will present the 2021 Russian Winter Festival with two weekends of live performances at the Ohio Theatre conducted by CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and performed by a full, socially distanced orchestra. These performances will also be recorded and published on the Columbus Symphony web site for free public viewing approximately two weeks following each concert.
Those currently holding a CSO Russian Winter Festival ticket, either through subscription or a single ticket, will be sent a special code via email inviting them to reserve their seats.
Tickets are $39 and can be purchased online at www.columbussymphony.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.
Per the Governor's order, capacities will be limited to 300 per concert and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings. Seats will be pre-assigned, and patrons' regular seats may not be available.
The recordings will be made available on the CSO web site approximately two weeks following each concert and can be viewed free of charge.
The live performances and recording release dates are as follows:
Russian Winter Festival I
Friday & Saturday, January 15 & 16, 7:30pm daily
Ohio Theatre
Rossen Milanov, conductor
Program:
Mozart: Symphony No. 40
Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Suite No. 4 (Mozartiana)
CSO web site release: Friday, January 29, 7:30pm
Russian Winter Festival II
Friday & Saturday, January 22 & 23, 7:30pm daily
Ohio Theatre
Rossen Milanov, conductor
Caroline Hong, piano
Program:
Shostakovich: Chamber Symphony for Strings and Winds
Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3
CSO web site release: Friday, February 5, 7:30pm
Columbus Symphony Live Audience Safety Protocols
- Patrons, staff, and volunteers must wear face masks/coverings at all times.
- Seats will be pre-assigned and patrons' regular seats may not be available.
- Tickets are limited to a maximum capacity of 300.
- Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the lobby and restrooms.
- Patrons will all enter from a single entrance point through the front doors of the Ohio Theatre and depart through a separate exit point to prevent cross-traffic.
- Concessions will not be offered.
- There will be no intermission.
- Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the concert beginning.
- Enhanced, deep-cleaning procedures have been implemented between each concert and the fresh air intake through the HVAC system has been increased.
- Those exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone presenting symptoms in the 14 days prior to the screening are asked not to attend.