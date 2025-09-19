TOM PAPA’s GRATEFUL BREAD TOUR Will Stop at the Southern Theatre in March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian Tom Papa will bring his Grateful Bread Tour to Columbus, OH, with a one-night-only performance at the Southern Theatre on March 28, 2026. Known for his six stand-up specials, bestselling books, and popular podcast Breaking Bread, Papa continues to captivate audiences with humor rooted in everyday life. Tickets go on sale September 19 at CAPA.com and the CAPA Ticket Center.

With more than 25 years on stage, Tom Papa has established himself as one of the country’s leading comedic voices, earning success as a stand-up, actor, author, and host across television, film, radio, and podcasts. His most recent Netflix stand-up special, Home Free, was filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., and quickly trended in the Top 10 TV shows during its debut week. Papa’s other acclaimed specials include What a Day!, You’re Doing Great!, Human Mule, Freaked Out, and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

In addition to his work on stage, Papa has authored three books, most recently We’re All In This Together…So Make Some Room in 2023, which followed You’re Doing Great! – And Other Reasons to Stay Alive and Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas. He is also a contributing writer to The New Yorker. His ventures extend beyond comedy, including a recent collaboration with Nambé on the Tom Papa X Nambé Bread-Making Collection, launching October 15.

Papa also hosts the weekly podcast Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, as well as SiriusXM’s What a Joke with Papa and Fortune and the monthly Come to Papa Live. On screen, he has appeared in films such as Paper Spiders, The Informant opposite Matt Damon, Analyze That opposite Robert De Niro, and the HBO Emmy-winning Behind the Candelabra, directed by Steven Soderbergh. He also starred in NBC’s The Marriage Ref and recurred on CBS’s The New Adventures of Old Christine opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Ticketing Information

Tickets start at $44 and will go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), by phone at (614) 469-0939, or online at capa.com.