THE STORY OF MY LIFE Comes to The Abbey Theater Of Dublin

Evolution Theatre Company, Dublin's only professional theater company, brings to the stage Broadway performer Matt Clemens, and award-winning actor Joe Bishara, Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin, Abbey Theater in a tour de force performance of the two-person musical, THE STORY OF MY LIFE, by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill. Both actors appeared in the show's regional premiere in 2012 and are reprising their collaboration in this emotionally charged and heart-warming musical production directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger, Managing Artistic Director of Evolution Theatre Company, now making its home at the Abbey Theater.

Matt Clemens returns to Columbus after a 7-year hiatus to perform with his friend, Joe Bishara, who returns to the stage after an absence of 3 years. This will be the fourth time the acclaimed actors have performed together, previously appearing in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Chess in Concert, and Two Men and a Piano. As musical director and actor they have collaborated in Evil Dead: The Musical, Gray Gardens (Matt also directed), The Story of My Life, and Forbidden Broadway: Volume 1 (Joe also directed). As director and musical director, they have collaborated on I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, A Christmas Carol, and Hairspray.

Matt has performed on Broadway in Les Miserables in New York and toured for seven years with the Broadway National Tour of Les Miserables. As dance captain and a swing, he performed the show over 3000 times in New York and across the United States and Canada. In Columbus, Ohio, Matt performed in Follies in Concert (Short North Stage), Souvenir (CATCO), Chess in Concert (SRO Theatre Company), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (CATCO), and Sunday in the Park with George(Short North Stage). He also directed Grey Gardens and Forever Plaid for CATCO as well as The Marvelous Wonderettes and A Grand Night for Singing for Short North Stage. Working in theater for over 30 years as an actor, singer, conductor, pianist, music director, composer, director, and writer, Matt currently writes, designs, and directs shows for Celebrity Cruises, based in Miami, Florida.

Joe Bishara has collaborated on over 200 theatrical productions across the United States as an award-winning Actor, Director, Educator and Producer. In addition to his current position as Theater Supervisor for the City of Dublin, Ohio (Abbey Theater of Dublin), he is also the Founder and Managing Director of New Albany Youth Theatre, and a Creative Consultant for both Broadway2LA Acting Studio and Evolution Theatre Company. Previous Theatrical stops include: CATCO (Associate Producing Director), Franklinton Preparatory Academy (Theater Instructor), The Phoenix Theatre for Children (Production Coordinator), Wayside Theatre (Assistant Artistic Director) and Act Out Productions (Associate Producer for the inaugural Columbus National Gay and Lesbian Theatre Festival). Joe is a passionate advocate for new theatrical works. He is the creator of the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Virtual Theatre Project, co-founder of the Otterbein Playwrights Collective and served for six years as the Program Coordinator for the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) Playwriting Fellowship Program. Joe is a member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), a member of the Musical Theatre Educators' Alliance (MTEA) and an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographer Society (SDC).

Especially poignant because of the shared history of these two powerhouse performers and musicians, The Story of My Life follows a lifelong friendship between two men, Alvin and Thomas, whose childhood bond continues throughout their adult years. The story is told through a series of exquisitely orchestrated songs in turn playful, touching and dramatic. Get your tickets now for the limited run of this MUST-SEE production.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 65+, and $15 for students. They may be purchased on the Evolution Theatre Company website www.evolutiontheatre.org or by calling (614) 233-1124. Due to the rise in infection rates currently occurring, Evolution Theatre Company will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.