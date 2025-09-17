THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY to Play CAPA’s Southern Theatre in Columbus in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will present the 2025 North American Tour of The Simon & Garfunkel Story at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St., Columbus) on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The immersive concert-style tribute chronicles the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from their beginnings as Tom & Jerry through their meteoric rise as one of the best-selling groups of the 1960s, their dramatic split in 1970, and their legendary 1981 “Concert in Central Park” reunion.

The production features a set list of nearly 30 songs, enhanced with state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A live band performs timeless hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Homeward Bound,” recreating the harmonies that defined a generation.

The show has earned high praise worldwide. After a recent Long Island performance, Art Garfunkel himself rushed the stage, took the microphone, and declared, “What a great f------ show!”

With more than 100 million albums sold since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel remain one of the most beloved duos in music history. Their accolades include 10 GRAMMY Awards, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Brit Award for Best International Album (Bridge Over Troubled Water), a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Grammy Hall of Fame Award for “The Sound of Silence.”

Tickets start at $34 and go on sale Friday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m. at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), by phone at (614) 469-0939, and online at capa.com.