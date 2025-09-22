THE ROOMMATE by Jen Silverman is Coming to The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh off a celebrated Broadway run starring Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow in a Tony-nominated performance, Jen Silverman's hit comedy The Roommate arrives at The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio Oct. 30-Nov. 16 in Studio Two at the Vern Riffe Center. Directed by Eleni Papleonardos, this sharp and funny play follows two women on the brink of reinvention, showing what happens when opposites collide and connect.

Jen Silverman is an award-winning American playwright and novelist whose works include Collective Rage, The Moors and Witch, with productions in Columbus, across the United States, and internationally.

The premise of The Roommate is equal parts heart and mischief: Sharon has never had a roommate before. After her divorce, she needs someone to share her Iowa home. Enter Robyn, who's looking for a new start. But just-moved-from-New York City Robyn is nothing like the women in Sharon's Midwestern-nice book club. Sharp, witty and unpredictable, Silverman's fresh-from-Broadway comedy The Roommate hilariously navigates the twists and turns of change as it explores what happens when life doesn't go quite as planned.

This production stars two Columbus favorites:

Jeanine Thompson as Sharon. Thompson is a beloved retired Ohio State University professor.

Michelle Schroeder-Lowrey as Robyn. Schroeder-Lowrey is a teacher and long-time member of Available Light Theatre Company.

"If you loved POTUS or Wife of a Salesman from our past seasons, you'll love The Roommate," said Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann. "It's hilarious, smart and moving, all in one."

Executive Director Christy Farnbauch added: "The Roommate is the perfect night out with friends. It's laugh-out-loud funny and has that relatable 'odd couple' energy we can all see in ourselves. Gather your friends and come join us."

Preview shows are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. The production continues through Nov. 16 with performances on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The play runs 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons 13 and older.

Tickets are $68.55 each, inclusive of fees, and now include reserved seating. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.thecontemporaryohio.org/2025-26/the-roommate.

The Contemporary also offers flexible ticket options to make live theatre more accessible:

Pay-What-You-Want (PWYW) tickets are available two hours before showtime on preview nights.

$20 Student Rush tickets are available with a valid student ID starting two hours before showtime for any performance.