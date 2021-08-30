THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Returns To The Palace Theatre Next Month

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come on Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car. Audience members can play classic games from television's longest-running and most popular game show such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, or even the fabulous Showcase. Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 10 years, the Price Is Right Live has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.7 million tickets.

CAPA presents The Price Is Right Live at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Wednesday, September 22, at 8 pm. Tickets are $40.50-$59.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

"The Price is Right" is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage, travelling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

The Price Is Right is produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.

*No purchase necessary to register for chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required.

