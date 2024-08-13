THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL is Coming to Southern Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Life and Music of George Michael, dynamically staged concert-style show that chronicles the pop star's remarkable musical journey and his deep connection with fans, to Columbus this fall for a Tuesday, October 29 show at the Southern Theatre.



Audiences will join a true celebration of this icon, and experience live renditions of early hits from Wham! as well as George Michael’s illustrious solo career that made him a legend.



Tickets, which start at $33, go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 16, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.



“Get ready for an extraordinary adventure celebrating George Michael’s legacy and musical brilliance,” says writer and director Dean Elliott. “Fans are out of their seats the entire night, singing and dancing in the aisles to the unforgettable hits that left an indelible mark on pop culture.”



The Life and Music of George Michael celebrates the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars of our time. The show will have fans on their feet dancing and singing along to blockbuster hits including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” and many more.



Michael sold over 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 80’s. He went solo in 1987 with “Faith,” one of the biggest albums of all time. The album had four number one hits including “Faith,” “Monkey,” “Father Figure,” and “One More Try.” He won two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards and four MTV Video Music Awards.



www.TheLifeandMusicofGM.com

Comments