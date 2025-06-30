Sara Bareilles' WAITRESS Opens Short North Stage 2025–26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Short North Stage is kicking off its 2025–26 season with a fresh-baked production of the hit musical Waitress, running July 10 through August 10, 2025, at the Garden Theater in Columbus, OH.

The production stars Broadway veteran KJ Hippensteel (Some Like It Hot, Mrs. Doubtfire, The Book of Mormon) as Dr. Pomatter, performing opposite his real-life wife, Brooke Jacob (Tootsie, North Shore Music Theatre), who takes on the role of Jenna.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a small-town diner waitress and expert pie-maker stuck in a loveless marriage. When an unexpected pregnancy, a new doctor, and a baking contest offer a chance for a fresh start, Jenna must find the courage to reclaim her life.

Directed and choreographed by Dionysia Williams Velazco, with music direction by Lori Kay Harvey, the production promises to deliver heart, humor, and a few delicious surprises. Associate direction is by Dana Boda, and Harriet Butler serves as production stage manager.

A Pay What You Want preview performance will be held on July 10, with tickets available in person or by phone starting two hours before curtain. $20 student rush tickets are available for all performances.

Tickets are on sale now at www.shortnorthstage.org, www.capa.com, by calling 614-469-0939, or in person at the CAPA Box Office.

