STARDEW VALLEY: SYMPHONY OF SEASONS to be Presented At The Palace Theatre

SOHO Live's hit farming sim Stardew Valley is returning to concert halls around the world on its second international concert tour. Curated personally by Stardew Valley creator and composer ConcernedApe, Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons features all-new arrangements of music from the game performed by a 35-piece orchestra.

CAPA welcomes Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons to the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

After the overwhelming response to Stardew Valley's first concert tour, Festival of Season, which sold out in record time, the music of Stardew Valley returns to concert halls worldwide in 2025/26 with Symphony of Seasons.

Accompanied by a screen above the stage featuring gameplay from the game itself, fans can also expect to see original content created exclusively for the concert under the supervision of ConcernedApe. Concert-goers can look forward to hearing the game's most popular songs as they watch their farm grow throughout the seasons and explore some of the valley's most memorable locations, from Pelican Town to the Skull Cavern, Ginger Island to Calico Desert, the Submarine to the Wizard's Tower and much more.

Eric Barone (AKA ConcernedApe) said: “It was a special experience to hear the music of Stardew Valley performed live in concert for the first tour, surrounded by fans of Stardew Valley. But now, with the upcoming Symphony of Seasons, we'll hear the music in a bigger and grander way, with a larger orchestra and additional songs from the game. I'm really looking forward to it!”

Once again, fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best Stardew Valley cosplay in this celebration of the game, and new exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase.

