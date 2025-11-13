SHADOWBOX LIVE Will Launch Its 2026 Season In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shadowbox Live will begin its 2026 season in January, following an active 2025 slate. The upcoming year will feature four sketch comedy and music experiences, two musical tributes, and two original musicals. CEO Stacie Boord notes that the season reflects both longstanding company traditions and new creative work.

BANGERS

Jan. 8 – Mar. 28

The season will open with BANGERS: THE BEST SKETCH COMEDY AND MUSIC OF 2025, running Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. from January 8 through March 28. The production will present audience favorites from the prior year’s sketches and musical numbers.

LEATHER AND LACE

Feb. 1 – May 24

LEATHER AND LACE: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO THE WOMEN OF ROCK will return beginning February 1, with performances on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through May 24. The program highlights women whose work shaped the history of rock music.

DIRTY TALK

Apr. 2 – Aug. 15

DIRTY TALK: A SEXY SKETCH COMEDY AND MUSIC EXPERIENCE will run from April 2 through August 15 on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The production explores relationships and romantic dynamics through Shadowbox Live’s sketch-and-music format.

FLANNEL: A ‘90S ROCK MUSICAL

May 28 – Aug. 30

FLANNEL: A ‘90S ROCK MUSICAL will premiere May 28 and continue through August 30 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. The original jukebox musical draws on rock hits of the 1990s.

SCREAMERS

Aug. 20 – Nov. 14

SCREAMERS: A NIGHTMARE-FUELED SKETCH COMEDY AND MUSIC EXPERIENCE will run August 20 through November 14. Performances take place Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

SPEAK OF THE DEVIL

Sept. 10 – Nov. 15

SPEAK OF THE DEVIL: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO OZZY & BLACK SABBATH will run from September 10 to November 15 with performances on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The tribute includes selections from Ozzy Osbourne’s solo career and his work with Black Sabbath.

HOLIDAY HOOPLA

Nov. 10 – Dec. 26

HOLIDAY HOOPLA will return beginning November 10 and run through December 26, playing select Mondays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. The production includes new sketches and holiday music.

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT

Nov. 29 – Dec. 27

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT, Shadowbox Live’s original jukebox musical, will be presented from November 29 through December 27 with performances Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.shadowboxlive.org. All dates and times are subject to change.

About Shadowbox Live

Founded in 1988 in Columbus, Ohio, Shadowbox Live is the nation's largest full-time resident theatre ensemble, producing a wide range of original work. The company is supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, Ohio Arts Council, and The Columbus Foundation.