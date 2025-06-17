ProMusica’s Summer Music Series Returns in August with Free Outdoor Concerts 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ProMusica Chamber Orchestra’s popular Summer Music Series will be held once again this year on Aug. 5, 7, and 8. The series of three free outdoor concerts will take place at two locations, Westerville’s Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater and Columbus’ Near East Side’s Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

Since 2012, the summer concerts have been a beloved Columbus staple. Showcasing the talented musicians of the world-class chamber orchestra, and led by Music Director David Danzmayr, the Summer Music Series offers an opportunity for the Central Ohio community to enjoy free classical chamber orchestra concerts in casual outdoor park settings. This year, two of ProMusica’s principal musicians will be featured as soloists: Principal Horn Stephanie Blaha will perform Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1, and Principal Viola Elias Goldstein will perform Piazzolla’s Le Grand Tango.

The first concert will take place at the Alum Creek Park North Amphitheater, 221 W. Main Street in Westerville, on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at 7:00 p.m. The following two concerts will be performed at the Franklin Park Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., just outside downtown Columbus on Thursday, Aug. 7 and Friday, Aug. 8 at 8:00 p.m., with children’s activities beginning at 7:00 p.m.

“Our Summer Music Series has become a treasured annual event, bringing a joyful musical experience to our Columbus community,” said Janet Chen, CEO of ProMusica. “Since 2012, we have proudly offered these concerts free of charge, welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds to hear world class orchestral music in their own backyard, under the stars and skies.”

PROGRAMS:

A Night of Tango & Romance

Tuesday, August 5 | 7:00 PM | Alum Creek Park Amphitheater (221 W. Main St., Westerville 43081)

Friday, August 8 | 8:00 PM | Franklin Park Conservatory (1777 E. Broad St., Columbus)

Elias Goldstein, viola

David Danzmayr, conductor

Piazzolla – Fuga Y Misterio

Piazzolla – Le Grand Tango

Piazzolla – Adios Nonino

Mozart – Symphony No. 29

Elgar – Salut D’Amour

Pastoral Symphony

Thursday, August 7 | 8:00 PM | Franklin Park Conservatory (1777 E. Broad St., Columbus)

Stephanie Blaha, horn

David Danzmayr, conductor

Mendelssohn – Hebrides Overture

R. Strauss – Horn Concerto No. 1

Beethoven – Symphony No. 6 "Pastoral"

TICKET INFORMATION

The Summer Music Series concerts at both venues are free of charge. Patrons are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnics.

For the concerts at Franklin Park Conservatory only, reserved VIP table seating with a limited menu will be available for pre-order for $72 per person, and a full bar will be available for purchase on-site. VIP table reservations will be available starting on June 17 at 11:00 a.m. EST at www.promusicacolumbus.org.

