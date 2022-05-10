Popular Podcast WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE Returns To The Lincoln in June

Welcome to Night Vale is a twice-monthly podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff's Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events. The live show features the voice of Night Vale, Cecil Baldwin, along with surprise guests telling a new story never before been told on the podcast.

CAPA presents Welcome to Night Vale at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Wednesday, June 22, at 8 pm. Tickets are $25.50 and $30.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

www.WelcomeToNightVale.com