Photos: THE FUNNY THING ABOUT A PANIC ATTACK at Boxland Theatre

Columbus-born author and performer Ben Kassoy brings poems from his spectacularly original book to life in The Funny Thing About A Panic Attack, a poetry and dance solo show celebrated as "4+ stars" (Carolyn Art Media), “Inspired” (LA Hidden Gems), and “Powerful” (Lothian Life Magazine). Check out the first look below!

After making its international debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Funny Thing About A Panic Attack comes to Columbus’s Boxland Theatre on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Bursting with humor, heart, and defiant wonder in the face of anxiety, this solo show uses spoken word, dance, and physical theater to reveal the connections between panic, poetry…and pancakes. Coming off a sold-out preview in New York and earning at nomination for the NAMBA Splash Award for Excellence in Cultural Performance Arts at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, The Funny Thing About A Panic Attack opens a timely, courageous conversation about mental health, stigma, masculinity, and family, delving into the writer’s journey with panic attacks. While the story is personal, it's also widely relatable, inviting audiences to explore how all of us can find strength, healing, and a path forward after trauma.

A Poetry & Dance Show by Ben Kassoy, Directed by Joanna Simmons, Music by Matt Lipkins, Choreography by Julio Medina

Performances are Nov.22 at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 12 p.m., at BOXLAND 6155 Huntley Rd. Suite J, Columbus, OH 43229.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

