CAPA Welcomes Violinist Demola Comes to Lincoln Theatre

Internationally acclaimed artist Demola the Violinist will come to the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) at 7 pm Saturday, August 3. With showmanship that merges technical brilliance and vibrant cultural fusion, Demola delivers more than music — he creates an unforgettable experience.

Famous for blending classical violin with Afrobeat, hip-hop, pop, R&B, and soul, Demola’s high-energy shows have made him a viral sensation — amassing over 100 million views across digital platforms and earning standing ovations from global stages to national sports arenas.

Demola’s musical talents are all-encompassing: singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer and an award winning self-taught, multi-genre violinist. He is viral and social media sensation with over 6 million followers across his social media platforms, seen performing music from all genres and different countries and cultures across the world.

Demola was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moved to the US to pursue his solo music career. His pioneering fusion of genres has made him one of the first artists of his kind, captivating listeners with the euphonious melodies of his violin and proving that he is truly one in a million.

In 2024, Demola’s career soared to new heights, driven by his vibrant social media presence and viral performances. With over 6 million followers and millions of streams across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, his videos frequently attract millions of views, making him one of the most followed and celebrated violinists in the world. His performances captivate global audiences, and his fan base continues to grow with each viral hit.

Demola embarked on his highly successful “One in a Million 2.0” Tour, performing in over 40 cities and mesmerizing audiences with original songs like “One in a Million,” “Mbappe,” and “Lova,” which collectively have amassed millions of streams. Now, in 2025, we have an exciting lineup for the “D Fearless Tour.”

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment.

Comments