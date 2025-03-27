Photos: Meredith Wilson's THE MUSIC MAN At Liberty Union Musical Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This weekend, March 28-30, the Liberty Union Musical Theater proudly presents Meredith Wilson’s The Music Man. Check out photos from the production.

"The Music Man" tells the story of Harold Hill, a charismatic con man who arrives in River City, Iowa, in 1912. Posing as a traveling salesman and bandleader, Hill's plan is to sell band instruments and uniforms to the townspeople, promising to form a boys' band, and then leave town with the money.

Hill's scheme involves convincing the residents that their town is threatened by the presence of a new pool table, and that the band will provide a wholesome alternative for their children. While most of the townspeople are easily charmed, Marian Paroo, the town librarian, is skeptical of Hill's claims.

As Hill spends time in River City, he unexpectedly begins to fall for Marian, and starts to care about the townspeople. His efforts to con them are complicated by his growing affection, and he finds himself facing a moral dilemma. In the end, Hill is exposed, but the townspeople, having benefited from his presence, ultimately forgive him.

Featuring Micah Fisher as Harold Hill, Reagan Thomas as Marian Paroo, Charlie Sponseller as Charlie Cowell, Masie Buskirk as Mrs. Paroo, Heidi Hendershot as Winthrop Paroo, Rowan McNulty as Mayor Shinn, Elizabeth Conn as Mrs. Eulalie Shinn, Ben Chabot as Marcellus Washburn, Riley Kennedy as Ethel Toffelmeier, Bailey Shy as Jaycee Squires, Kiah Baer as Mrs. Squires, Heidi Chabot as Ewart Dunlop, Cienna Lodge as Maud Dunlop, Jack Westhoven as Oliver Hix, Caroline Endsley as Alma Hix, Drew Morris as Olin Britt, Hadley Sears as Amaryllis, Rachel Sponseller as Zaneeta Shinn, Kieran Miller as Tommy Djilas, Nova Moyer as Gracie Shinn, and Henry Dern as Constable Locke.

Ensemble members include Connor Bergados, Jade Carper, Sophia Copley, Beatrice England, Mason Fisher, Aubrey Hall, Brielle Schrader, Tia Siefker, Olivia Smithberger, Samuel Sponseller, Caleb Upperman, Claire Westhoven, Josie White, Cooper Ayers, Callie Bader, Hannah Deck, Dylan Derdzinski, William Dern, Ella Dreisbach, Diana Kelly, Marshall Keres, Oliver Mason, Amelia Seebach, Blake Turner, Cole Turner, and Harrison Westhoven.

The Music Man is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com. Direction and choreography by Jill Henwood. Production and music direction by Emily Fisher.

Showtimes are March 28 and 29 at 7:00pm and March 30 at 6:00 pm at the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St Baltimore, Ohio. Tickets available at https://lutheater.ludus.com/index.php.

Photo Credit: Amy Todd



The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

The Cast of THE MUSIC MAN

Comments