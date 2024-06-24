Photos: Inside AFP and MVAC'S SUMMER KICKOFF WITH THUNDERSTRUCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ariel-Foundation Park and Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented Thunderstruck - an AC/DC Tribute band on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Thunderstruck gives fans so much more than the sound of AC/DC, they truly capture the high voltage energy and experience! It’s about a contagious kind of power and electricity that few AC/DC tribute bands can provide. Several food trucks and beverage options were available as the audience enjoyed the ultimate summer kickoff event!

Next up for MTVarts will be Footloose, the Musical from July 6th thru the 14th at The Woodward Opera House. For more information, visit: https://www.mvac.org/footloose

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments