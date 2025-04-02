CLUE: A WALKING MYSTERY To Launch In The Short North Arts District In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Enter the world of Hasbro's iconic CLUE board game in the all-new interactive and immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery.

One of them committed the crime.... and it's up to you to find out whodunit!!

In this new spin on the classic mystery game, guests step into the legendary roles as the descendants of the beloved CLUE characters Mayor Green, Colonel Mustard, Solicitor Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlett and Chef White. Players will explore Columbus' Short North neighborhood as detectives working to solve the mystery of who murdered the elusive Mr. Boddy.

CLUE: A Walking Mystery is an interactive game that takes place across multiple locations in the Short North Arts District. “Detectives” will be greeted by the Butler and then sent on their way to solve a mystery, gathering clues from the neighborhood's popular sites and businesses.

CAPA brings this experience to Columbus, in partnership with the Short North Arts District, May 15-June 15. Start times are available from 5-7 pm Thursdays and Fridays and from 11-7 pm Saturdays and Sundays. CLUE: A Walking Mystery is a family-friendly event and is recommended for ages 8 and older with an adult accompanying all minors.

Tickets, which start at $39, may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

