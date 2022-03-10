Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at SHREK The Musical at Arts & College Preparatory Academy

SHREK The Musical will run from March 11th thru the 13th

Mar. 10, 2022  

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

Performances run March 11th thru the 13th, 2022 at Arts & College Preparatory Academy, 4401 Hilton Corporate Dr, Columbus, OH 43232. For more information visit: https://artcollegeprep.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at SHREK The Musical at Arts & College Preparatory Academy

