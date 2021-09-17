Photos: First look at MTVarts' FROZEN KIDS

Disney's Frozen KIDS and JR. is playing at Memorial Theater from Friday, Sept 17 through Sunday, Sept 26. Evening show curtain is at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:00pm.

The spectacular musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. Under the direction of Bruce Jacklin, Joe Jancura, and Megan Bell, the Frozen KIDS cast which includes 44 students ages 8 to 12 will perform an evening show on Friday Sept 17 and 2 shows on Saturday Sept 18. The following weekend 30 of the more seasoned artsIQ performers ages 13 to 18 will present Frozen JR evening shows Friday Sept 24 and Saturday Sept 25. The final performance will be a matinee on Sunday Sept 25.

Not sure which show to see? We recommend both! KIDS is the perfect introduction to live theatre for our youngest audience members with a runtime of approx. 45 minutes. JR is longer show allowing the story to develop a little more and has a run time of approximately 90 minutes.

"I am always amazed at the talent our young actors bring to the stage." shares Director Bruce Jacklin. "I am sure you will walk out of this theater proud of the entire cast and in awe of the energy in their performance. You will be humming these songs for days and you'll find yourself smiling when thinking about these wonderful young performers. That is what a community theatre experience is all about!"

Do you want to build a snowman? You'll love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time! Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love. Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite Frozen songs such as "Love Is an Open Door," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," and "Let It Go," as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen KIDS and JR. is sure to melt your heart!

Tickets are just $15 and may be purchased online at https://mtvarts.com, at Park National Bank One South Main Street Mount Vernon, or one hour prior to curtain at the Memorial Box Office. There will be a $3 discount for children 10 and under.

Disney's Frozen JR. is presented through special arrangement with, and all materials are provided by, Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Frozen KIDS or JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer