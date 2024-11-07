Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway’s CLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On a dark and stormy night, six strangers receive mysterious invitations to Boddy Manor. Each guest is given an alias. As they gather for dinner, they discover they’ve all fallen victim to the same blackmailer. The stakes are high: pay double the extortion money or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap evening of murder, mystery, and laughs as they try to unravel the identity of the culprit among them.

Based on the Screenplay by Jonathan Lynn; Written by Sandy Rustin; Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price; Original Music by Michael Holland, Based on the Paramount Motion Picture and Based on the Hasbro board game CLUE, Directed by Dallas Ray, The Cast, Wadsworth: Drew Moore, Colonel Mustard: Tucker Barton, Mrs. Peacock: Susie McGarry, Professor Plum: David Hetrick, Mrs. White: Wendy Cave, Mr. Green: Danny Yeager, Miss Scarlet: Tiarra Dapo, Yvette: Caroline Thoma, Unexpected Cop: Echo Joyce, Chef: Alyssa Srail Gaydos, Mr. Boddy: Caleb Triplett.

Performances run Nov. 8 - 24, 2024, at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. For more information, visit: https://ltob.org/, Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://cur8.com/20833/project/125931

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments