Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE PROM A MUSICAL

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow—but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens and the result is love that brings them all together.

Book and Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Book by Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar. Director: Robin Brenneman, Music Director: Stephanie Stephens, Choreographer: Tony Ingham, Cast: Emma: Ray Pyles, Alyssa Greene: Kennedy Powers, Mr. Hawkins: Pol Clark, Mrs. Greene: Jennifer Epstein, Shelby: Jazlyn Envid, Kaylee: Lydia Van Winkle, Nick: Kyle Metzler, Kevin: Nathan Laemmle, Barry Glickman: Doug Joseph, Dee Dee Allen: Erika Pearsol, Trent Oliver: Jackson Cleland, Angie Dickinson: Taylor Oberschlake, Sheldon: Thom Gall, Teen ensemble: Olive Bundy, Bronwen Prosser, Mary Lynn Fyffe, Hailey Litteral, Erin Canary, Taylor Koons, Katie Hays, Millie Carlson, Eva Smith, Zoe Dodd, Alyssa Ketcham, Maddy Leiner, Jared Morisue-Lesser, Cate Willenberg, Fabian Cruz Ramirez, Brody Gingrey, Ryan Falke, Molly Nixon, Josh DeRee, Godspell Cast: Andrew Broadhurst, Tim Norden, Cindy Jacober, Tina Schreck, Alec Hornung, Leeran Dublin-Ryan, Carrie Varney, Paul Filipelli, Rachel Graver, Orion Schiler, Parent Ensemble: Tobi Gerber, Angela Clark, Mandy Willenberg, Carrie Hays, Rachel Ryan, Lynda Fromm, Rebecca Ross.

Performances run July 12 & 13 @ 8 pm, July 14 @ 3 pm, 2024, at Hilliard Davidson Performing Arts Center, 5100 Davidson Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Comments