Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's SEUSSICAL JR

Providing theatrical opportunities for children, both as participants and audience members is core to the mission of Hilliard Arts Council. In that spirit, we are producing the first of two "For Kids, By Kids" productions in 2022: Seussical Jr featuring the talents of 30 talented young actors in grades 4-8.

A true family event, Seussical Jr is a children's musical based on the stories and characters of Dr. Seuss, where you will revisit beloved characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie LaBird, and JoJo.

Performances run March 4th thru the 13th, 2022 at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH, 43026. For more information or to get tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/theatre/

For the safety of all, audience members 5 and up must show a COVID vaccination record or a negative COVID test result (less than 48 hours old) to enter the performance venue and all ages 2 and up are required to wear a mask at all times while in the facility.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer