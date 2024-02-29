Photos: First look at Gallery Players' THE PRODUCERS

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive “Springtime for Hitler”), hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

Musical by Mel Brooks, Co-Directed by Brandon Boring & Chris Johnson, Cast: Max Bialyatock - Brandon Boring, Leo Bloom - Matthew Phillips, Ulla - Taylor Oberschlake, Franz Liebkind - Lorenzo McKeever, Roger DeBris, Carmen Ghia - Nicholas McInturff, Ensemble - Ashton Brammer, Dan Hildebrand, Clayton Dutton, Ashley Muscroft, Lindsay Goodman, Kyle Roby, Alicia Hoffman, Jenna Jaworski, Vaughan Radde, Madison Andre, Raia Hirsch, Lydia Fyie, Nicholas P. Lindsay, Asher Pollock, Geoff Smith & Trenton Weaver.

Performances run Feb. 24, 29, Mar. 2, 7, 9, @ 7:30pm and Feb. 25, Mar. 3, 10 @ 2pm at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/producers/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer